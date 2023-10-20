Sky Cams
Storms possible this afternoon!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Friday!

Temperatures are slightly warmer this morning with 50s present as we closer out the work week. We’ll warm to the mid 70s by noon, with wind gusts near 20 miles per hour possible through the middle of the day.  Our next cold front moves in this afternoon, with our best chance of showers arriving Friday afternoon into the early evening.

A storm or two will be possible with brief heavy rain, gusty wind, small hail and a few lightning strikes. This rain could dampen early Friday evening plans, make sure you have your rain gear!

The front moves offshore late Friday into Saturday, leading into a great weekend. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s this weekend. Saturday and Sunday look dry with plenty of sunshine!

A weak front moves in late Sunday into Monday, bringing in slightly cooler air heading into the start of the week. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Dry weather persists through the middle of the week.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Tammy will bring wind and rain to the Windward and northern Leeward Islands today. Tammy is then expected to gain a bit of strength, becoming a Category One Hurricane on Saturday. This system will curve back off to the northeast and isn’t expected to be a major impact to land.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

