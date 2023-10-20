Students from Philadelphia teach STEM programs at Long Co. Middle School

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students from Philadelphia’s Imhotep Institute Charter High School visited students at Long County Middle School to teach STEM - science technology engineering and mathematics.

The students have travelled around the world with this project and now they are visiting our area to help communities on Sapelo island and help preserve Gullah Geechee culture.

“When we say I go - I may.”

Lessons in STEM everything from hydroponics, water testing, 3D printing was on the board...

“We did a water quality test and we actually let them do it themselves. It was actually a hands on activity. They put the water strips in the water for about two seconds and they let it sit for a about 15 seconds and it will tell them what is in their water. They did that and help put together a hydroponic system and we actually told them that we will be leaving them one,” said Ariel Headen, a senior at Imhotep Institute Charter High School

Shirley Posey is the director of STEM at Imhotep and an alum of Long County Middle School. She says impact her teachers made have been long lasting.

“And knowing that those teachers gave me tools and resources to dream to dream beyond what I could ever imagine or think to come home and say the tools you gave me really worked and it is helping other communities has been kind of a loss of words how much it means to me to do that,” said Posey.

Now those lessons are being passed on by new generations...

“We’re teaching you this skill but then how can you use it to address real world issues in the community. So we have travelled from Jackson, Mississippi to Ghana to here in the coastal country going to Sapelo Island to addressing clean water filtration to hydroponic systems.”

“It is a very big thing for us to leave parts of ourselves or our schools in the places that they visit so they can continue to do work that we do here,” said Mousa Wilson, a senior at Imhotep Institute Charter High School

“What you pour into your students, they are able to pour into someone else’s glass and fill it up. To see them actually be able to transmit that education or that knowledge to other students has been a joy to watch.”

