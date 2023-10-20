Two off-duty Chatham County officers injured in crash on Quacco Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash with serious injuries that involved two off-duty Chatham County officers on Friday.

The preliminary report from GSP states a silver Chevrolet was traveling south on Laurelwood Drive and failed to yield before turning east on Quacco Road. That’s when the car was struck by 2 motorcycles that were riding west on Quacco.

The two riders were the off-duty officers. They were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.