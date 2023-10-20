Sky Cams
Two people shot Thursday in Claxton

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were shot Thursday afternoon in Claxton.

According to the Claxton Police Department chief, two males were shot around Calvary and Broad streets.

The chief said the two males self-transported themselves to the hospital and have since been released.

Police are still investigating what led up to this shooting and have not released any information on potential suspect(s).

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

