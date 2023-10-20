Two people shot Thursday in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were shot Thursday afternoon in Claxton.

According to the Claxton Police Department chief, two males were shot around Calvary and Broad streets.

The chief said the two males self-transported themselves to the hospital and have since been released.

Police are still investigating what led up to this shooting and have not released any information on potential suspect(s).

