What to do this weekend: Savannah Pride Festival, SCAD Savannah Film Festival,SSU Homecoming Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are so many things going on this weekend here in the Coastal Empire.

First up, the Savannah Pride Festival will be happening At Ellis Square for a weekend of fun starting on Friday. There will be tons of entertainment, activities, and even a parade. The parade will start at 8 p.m. and organizers say all ages are invited to attend until 9 p.m. Following the parade, there will be an after-party for adults only.

And if you are looking for some daytime activities this weekend, you can look forward to the Savannah State University Homecoming Parade which will just be a little farther down the road.The parade will kick off at 9 a.m. on East Broad and Liberty Street and end at MLK and Anderson Street. Organizers say that there will be over 100 groups participating in the parade and encourage parade-goers to bring lawn chairs.

Lastly, we have the SCAD Savannah Film Festival also happening this weekend. Starting on Saturday, Historic Savannah will be transformed into a film-lovers paradise. The 8-day celebration will start with some screenings as early as 11 a.m. Later in the day, there will be red carpet arrivals where you can expect to see Maria Garcia, Bob Odenkirk, Erin Odenkirk, and Jimmy Chin.

There is so much happening this weekend and there is something for everyone!

