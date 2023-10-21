Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the rest of your Saturday night, I’ll look for lighter winds as temperatures cool into the lower 60s to upper 50s through midnight. If you plan on going out for a late night, it’ll be the perfect weather condition for a flannel.

By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temps to be in the mid to upper 50s for most, with lower 60s along the coast. We’ll start the day off with mostly cloudy skies that should become more partly cloudy by sunset. Highs tomorrow should warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s around the area.

During the day, we should have another cold front push through the area. This will lead to cooler temps to start off the work week. On Monday, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-50s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Throughout the mid-week, I’ll for sunny to mostly sunny skies and high gradually warm back into the upper70s to lower-80s by Thursday/Friday. Then, we should keep those warmer temps with a few isolated rain chances along the coast as we head into Halloween weekend.

Right now, it’s looking like good trick-or-treating conditions each day. I would plan on taking full advantage of it because the actual day of Halloween looks like it could be a wet one! Be sure to stay updated.

