‘Go Tigers:’ Savannah State University’s Homecoming Parade held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since 2019, the Savannah State community lined downtown streets for the university’s homecoming parade.

115 entries took part in a celebration that former students say highlights the excellence of Tigers both past and present.

“I’m super excited to be out here. As an alum, homecoming is a holiday for me every year that I look forward to,” Sarah Sims said.

“The parade sets everything off. It’s just like the start of homecoming. I’m just so excited to see the parade, see the bands, and just have fun,” Debra Williams said.

“I’m being very blessed to have a new parade coming out this year and we’ve been missing it for quite a few years,” Squire Payton said.

“It’s just like family coming back together. You haven’t seen people for years, haven’t seen them for a long time. You see acquaintances that your were really, really good friends with and you’ve lost contact with, and now everyone’s back together.”

“Go Tigers!”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.