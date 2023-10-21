Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Hardeeville man sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted rape

Johnathan Mendoza-Mayoral
Johnathan Mendoza-Mayoral(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - A Hardeeville man is in prison for attempted rape of a jogger in Bluffton.

20-year-old Jonathan Mendoza-Mayoral pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree assault and battery with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Mendoza-Mayoral was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He will also be put on the sex offender registry.

On October 20, 2020 at about 10:15 p.m., a woman was jogging near Mill Creek in Cypress Ridge when she saw a man coming towards her from behind. Mendoza-Mayoral grabbed her by the neck and groped her chest.

Mendoza-Mayoral started dragging her off the sidewalk toward the bushes, choking her until she was almost unconscious. However, the woman grabbed his genitals and he ran away.

When officers with the Bluffton Police Department arrived, they noticed scratch marks on the woman’s neck and dirt under her fingernails. DNA was collected from the woman.

According to the 14th Solicitor’s Office, the DNA matched Mendoza-Mayoral in February 2023.

Mendoza-Mayoral has been held without bond since his arrest and placed on an immigration detainer.

The 14th Solicitor’s Office says he likely faces deportation after serving his prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police: Dead baby boy found in trash and feces-covered apartment, appeared malnourished
Savannah State University
Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe to host episode of ‘First Take’ live on Savannah State’s campus
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again
One person is dead following a house fire late Wednesday night on Mayer Avenue, according to...
Body found after house fire on Wilmington Island
Deadly crash on I-16 near mile marker 145 in Bryan County

Latest News

Inmate dies at Coastal State Prison in Garden City
*
Cause of West 41st Street fire under investigation
GDOT wants feedback on possible roundabout at tricky intersection in Statesboro
Cause of West 41st Street fire under investigation