Hardeeville man sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted rape

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - A Hardeeville man is in prison for attempted rape of a jogger in Bluffton.

20-year-old Jonathan Mendoza-Mayoral pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree assault and battery with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Mendoza-Mayoral was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He will also be put on the sex offender registry.

On October 20, 2020 at about 10:15 p.m., a woman was jogging near Mill Creek in Cypress Ridge when she saw a man coming towards her from behind. Mendoza-Mayoral grabbed her by the neck and groped her chest.

Mendoza-Mayoral started dragging her off the sidewalk toward the bushes, choking her until she was almost unconscious. However, the woman grabbed his genitals and he ran away.

When officers with the Bluffton Police Department arrived, they noticed scratch marks on the woman’s neck and dirt under her fingernails. DNA was collected from the woman.

According to the 14th Solicitor’s Office, the DNA matched Mendoza-Mayoral in February 2023.

Mendoza-Mayoral has been held without bond since his arrest and placed on an immigration detainer.

The 14th Solicitor’s Office says he likely faces deportation after serving his prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.