Inmate dies at Coastal State Prison in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - An inmate at the Coastal State Prison in Garden City died Friday.

At about 1:45 a.m., inmate Salomon Ramirez was taken to medical where the attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

Ramirez was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The body was give to the county coroner and will be taken to the GBI crime lab to determine the cause of death.

The Department of Corrections says the incident is being investigated as an apparent homicide.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.