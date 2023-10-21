Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Port Wentworth holds annual Fall Festival

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth held their annual Fall Festival.

Parents and kids got to pick out their pumpkins. The city had 300 in their patch.

There were bouncy houses, a petting zoo with miniature horses, and goats to name a few. All the food was free.

And if you missed this the fall festival Friday night, there’s a winter one around the corner.

“We’re having a big holiday festival too coming up December 1st and it’s going to be “Whoville” themed so we’re excited about that one as well,” said Tiffany Lancaster, City of Port Wentworth Leisure Services.

There was also a costume contest and a gymnastics performance.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police: Dead baby boy found in trash and feces-covered apartment, appeared malnourished
Savannah State University
Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe to host episode of ‘First Take’ live on Savannah State’s campus
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again
One person is dead following a house fire late Wednesday night on Mayer Avenue, according to...
Body found after house fire on Wilmington Island
Deadly crash on I-16 near mile marker 145 in Bryan County

Latest News

Savannah Pride Festival kicks off in Ellis Square
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 2023 Chamber Business Awards Banquet
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 2023 Chamber Business Awards Banquet
THE News at 5
Busy weekend for Savannah with Pride Festival, Film Festival, Wag-o-ween
FILE PHOTO - Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair
Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair underway in Statesboro