Port Wentworth holds annual Fall Festival

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth held their annual Fall Festival.

Parents and kids got to pick out their pumpkins. The city had 300 in their patch.

There were bouncy houses, a petting zoo with miniature horses, and goats to name a few. All the food was free.

And if you missed this the fall festival Friday night, there’s a winter one around the corner.

“We’re having a big holiday festival too coming up December 1st and it’s going to be “Whoville” themed so we’re excited about that one as well,” said Tiffany Lancaster, City of Port Wentworth Leisure Services.

There was also a costume contest and a gymnastics performance.

