Savannah Pride Festival kicks off in Ellis Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is kicking off Pride Festival weekend with a celebration of inclusion.

Hundreds took to the streets for Friday night’s kickoff to the First City Pride Center’s Pride Festival.

From red to purple and every color in between, Savannah’s two-day Pride fest kicked off Friday night in Ellis Square.

“I’m out here celebrating pride, celebrating what it means to be queer, all the girls, gays and they are out!” said Ameria Ferrera.

This is the first day of the pride weekend but pride pop-up events have been going since Tuesday all leading up to this weekend’s activities.

Behind the bright colors and eccentric outfits pride holds a little different meaning for everyone.

“Being able to celebrate so openly that I am a lesbian is really big for me,” said Natalie Lewis.

“Being different, being diverse, being authentic, just being yourself and being happy,” said Ben Mallard.

“I feel like pride is a chance for us to just put all that aside and just have fun,” said Ferrera.

“Pride is people being able to be authentically themselves,” said Lisa Owens.

Friday’s Pride is full of fun colors and acceptance but it wasn’t so long ago that the lifestyle was not as accepted as it is now.

“I could not imagine being alive even 20 years ago at this age and trying to express myself. We have come so far but we still have a long way to go,” said Lewis.

As the sun set the party heated up with floats lining Bryan Street to parade their peace love and gay pride.

Saturday is a jam-packed day of pride events as well starting at noon and ending around 10 p.m.

