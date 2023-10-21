Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

World War II veteran’s daughter asking for cards for her dad’s 100th birthday

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde...
You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The daughter of a Navy veteran approaching his 100th birthday is asking for birthday cards to honor her dad.

Ralph Schilling turns 100 years old on Oct. 30.

He was a radioman in the Navy who served in the Battle of Vella Lavella during World War II.

He says he served in the Navy because he “didn’t want to shoot anybody.” Then he spent 40 years working for the Santa Fe Railway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ralph said retirement was harder than working because he spent so much time volunteering.

His daughter Barbara says he loves dogs and he loves the Lord.

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at:

Ralph Schilling

C/O Barbara Schneweis

8401 Uvalde Ave.

Lubbock, TX 79423

Please make sure Barbara can get your cards before Oct. 27.

You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423
You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police: Dead baby boy found in trash and feces-covered apartment, appeared malnourished
Savannah State University
Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe to host episode of ‘First Take’ live on Savannah State’s campus
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again
One person is dead following a house fire late Wednesday night on Mayer Avenue, according to...
Body found after house fire on Wilmington Island
Deadly crash on I-16 near mile marker 145 in Bryan County

Latest News

Inmate dies at Coastal State Prison in Garden City
Johnathan Mendoza-Mayoral
Hardeeville man sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted rape
President Joe Biden answers a questions as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Biden says Hamas attacked Israel in part to stop a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas