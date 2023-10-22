1 dead, 2 injured after early morning shootings in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two different shootings in popular areas of downtown Savannah left one person dead and two others injured.

The first shooting happened at the intersection of Congress and Whitaker Streets.

Savannah Police had several blocks taped off as they investigated.

Police say one man died on the scene as a result of the shooting and a second man was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

“Just out here trying to have a good time and enjoy myself and all of a sudden a huge police presence comes out of nowhere and people just started disbursing,” said Gary Stewart, who was in a bar near the deadly shooting.

The second shooting happened not too far away at the intersection of Bay and Montgomery Streets.

Savannah Police say one person was seriously injured after a shooting and was transported to the hospital.

Officials said they have arrested someone in this shooting, but have not released any details on charges or name.

Police are asking any one with any information about either shootings to call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

