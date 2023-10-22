Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

1 dead, 3 wounded in Arkansas shooting, police say

FILE - Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early...
FILE - Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and three others wounded, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and three others wounded, police said.

An officer called to a convenience store in Pine Bluff found a large crowd in the parking lot and multiple people firing weapons, Pine Bluff police said on Facebook.

Pine Bluff is about 45 miles (72 km) south of Little Rock.

Two of the shooters got into a car and took off, prompting a chase that involved multiple law enforcement agencies. The vehicle was stopped and the male suspects were taken into custody, police said.

They did not release the suspects’ identities.

Of the three people who were wounded, one was in critical condition and the others had injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

They said they had no additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Inmate dies at Coastal State Prison in Garden City
The Coast Guard is searching for a fishing boat 80 miles from the Brunswick shore.
Coast Guard searching for missing boat off coast of Brunswick
Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to...
Tow truck driver hit and killed on interstate highway
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden walks tightrope with support for Israel as allies and the left push for restraint
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
A funeral is set for a slain Detroit synagogue president as police continue to investigate a motive
The president of a synagogue in Detroit was found stabbed to death in her home, police say.
President of Detroit synagogue found stabbed to death outside home, police say
1 dead, 2 injured after early morning shootings in downtown Savannah.
1 dead, 2 injured after early morning shootings in downtown Savannah