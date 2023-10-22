Sky Cams
2023 Savannah Pride Festival underway

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crowds filled Ellis Square for the second day of the Savannah Pride Festival and although this is obviously an event filled with lots of fun, for some, it has a much deeper meaning.

“It’s nice to not have to think about the space you’re in. You’re just accepted for who you are,” Rob Poulsen said.

Rob Poulsen has been coming to this festival for years.

“I’ve been to some of the first Pride events in Savannah, and they were small, and you had to have cordoned off, and there was a whole bunch of rigmarole,” Poulsen said.

And as a local, he says it’s great to see what this event has become.

“The city has grown and accepted, along with the population, that you can be who you are and not have it, it won’t affect anybody else. Just live your best life and the city of Savannah will help you do that.”

Something many other people at the festival appreciate.

“The environment and energy has been feeling really accepting, you know, like I don’t feel out of place right now,” Nirumagaday said.

Nirumagaday says festivals like this one always feel like a safe space for her and her friends.

“They don’t have to worry about any drama or anything , you know, it’s the same vibe all around them.”

Poulsen says the steps he’s seen taken to support the LGBTQ+ community here in Savannah makes the city feel more and more comfortable each year.

“You can find a home here, not just a house, and you can find a way to live your best, most authentic life,” Poulsen says.

The festival continues Sunday with events starting at 3 p.m.

