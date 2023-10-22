Sky Cams
26th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival returns

SCAD Savannah Film Festival
SCAD Savannah Film Festival(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 26th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival kicked off Saturday as many students and stars took to the red carpet.

Throughout the festival, SCAD students get the opportunity to work with leaders in the entertainment industry and learn about their experiences.

One SCAD alum, who is an Emmy Award winning art director and has worked on the production design for several Super Bowls, came back to share her knowledge.

She was able to work with students to bring the theme of this year’s festival, “Star Power,” to life in the streetscapes and photo sets surrounding the red carpet.

“To be able to give back in a moment where, you know, so many years back, I was always looking for an opportunity and somebody to give me some guidance into a field that I loved and didn’t really understand at that time. So, if I was able to, in any way, give anybody access to a world that they dream of, being part of, that’s all I hope for. So, I was really, really, really excited to be here and do that,” Maria Garcia said.

The festival will continue until next Saturday and is set to have screenings of films like Barbie, La La Land, Oppenheimer, and so many more.

