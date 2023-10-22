Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the rest of your Saturday night, I’ll look for lighter winds as temperatures cool into the lower 60s to upper 50s through midnight.

By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temps to be in the mid-50s for most, with lower 60s along the coast. However, our coolest temps should be in the inland NW areas, where I’ll be looking for upper-40s for many.

We’ll start the day off with partly sunny skies that should become mostly sunny by sunset. Highs tomorrow should warm into the mid to upper 70s around the area. Throughout the mid-week, I’ll for sunny to mostly sunny skies and high gradually warm back into the upper-70s to lower-80s by Thursday/Friday.

Then, we should keep those warmer temps with a few isolated rain chances along the coast as we head into Halloween weekend. Right now, it’s looking like good trick-or-treating conditions each day. Then, we’ll keep these calmer weather conditions through the start of the following week.

Marine Forecast: If you plan to get out on the water over the next few days, be on the lookout for 3 to 4-foot waves and gusty winds up to 20 miles out.

