Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the rest of your Saturday night, I’ll look for lighter winds as temperatures cool into the lower 60s to upper 50s through midnight.

By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temps to be in the mid-50s for most, with lower 60s along the coast. However, our coolest temps should be in the inland NW areas, where I’ll be looking for upper-40s for many.

We’ll start the day off with partly sunny skies that should become mostly sunny by sunset. Highs tomorrow should warm into the mid to upper 70s around the area. Throughout the mid-week, I’ll for sunny to mostly sunny skies and high gradually warm back into the upper-70s to lower-80s by Thursday/Friday.

Then, we should keep those warmer temps with a few isolated rain chances along the coast as we head into Halloween weekend. Right now, it’s looking like good trick-or-treating conditions each day. Then, we’ll keep these calmer weather conditions through the start of the following week.

Marine Forecast: If you plan to get out on the water over the next few days, be on the lookout for 3 to 4-foot waves and gusty winds up to 20 miles out.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured after early morning shootings in downtown Savannah.
1 dead, 2 injured after early morning shootings in downtown Savannah
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Inmate dies at Coastal State Prison in Garden City
The Coast Guard is searching for a fishing boat 80 miles from the Brunswick shore.
Coast Guard searching for missing boat off coast of Brunswick
Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to...
Tow truck driver hit and killed on interstate highway

Latest News

Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
THE News at 5
Dave's 5pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 10-20-2023