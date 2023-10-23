Sky Cams
Beaufort teen hosts Halloween bash to kickstart business and create safe space for peers

By Michaela Romero
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT
BEAUFORT, SC. (WTOC) - For some people, owning a business is the dream.

A teen in Beaufort County is making that dream a reality.

Michaela Romero introduces us to an up-and-coming entrepreneur who is trying to create a safe space for teens on Halloween.

E’stlyn Tompo, a student from Bridges Preparatory School is hosting a Halloween bash called ‘Teenage Nightmare.

It will be on October 28 and starts at 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge.

They are also looking for members of the community to volunteer to judge the talent show, along with volunteers to help with security.

Inmate dies at Coastal State Prison in Garden City

