Bike Bluffton supporting the Boys & Girls Club

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C (WTOC) - More than 400 cyclists have a chance to enjoy the beauty of the Lowcountry while riding to support children in the community.

Bike Bluffton is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Bluffton with four scenic routes to choose from.

Molly Hornbeak is the executive director of the Bluffton club joined Morning Break to share details about the November 5th ride.

