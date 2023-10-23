Dry weather settles in!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out with temperatures in the lower 50s around Savannah with a few upper 40s for our inland communities.

We’ll have a light northeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We’ll remain dry this evening as temperatures drop back into the 60s at sunset.

Warmer mornings begin to build in on Tuesday, when temperatures will be closer to the upper 50s. We’ll have highs once again in the upper 70s as dry conditions continue to hang out.

The end of the week will be above average and mostly dry. Starting Wednesday, morning lows will be in the lower 60s with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. The only chance of rain is quite slim and remains confined to coastal areas.

Nice weather extends into Halloween weekend with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and dry weather, good for outdoor plans!

Tropical update:

Hurricane Tammy will continue drifting north through the middle of the week. A turn to the east is possible on Wednesday, as Tammy could approach Bermuda as a Tropical Storm. There isn’t much agreement on long-range tracking, but we do not expect any impact from Tammy in the foreseeable future.

There is an area of interest in the southern Caribbean Sea. This could become a brief tropical depression before heading inland over Nicaragua tomorrow.

