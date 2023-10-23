Sky Cams
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie holds campaign event in Beaufort Co.

By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - The race for the White House continues and many republican presidential candidates have made stops in South Carolina lately.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie visited Beaufort Sunday.

While in the Palmetto State, Christie spoke during a service at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

He met and spoke with members of the church then made a stop at Blackstone’s Cafe.

Christie spoke to reporters as well maintaining his stance that the United States should continue to support Israel and expressed his frustrations that the House of Representatives is still without a speaker.

Christie says he believes voters feel the same frustrations with DC right now.

“What they want here. Sure. More than anything else is for Washington to get things done again. And we can’t elect the speaker. Um, we can’t pass a budget. Um, we can’t pass aid to Israel or to Ukraine, which is necessary. We can’t secure the Southern border. All the people in Washington DC do is talk and they don’t get anything done.”

Christie says he’s confident he’ll make the next debate stage that’s set for next month in Miami

