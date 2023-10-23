Remains found in dumpster in 1988 identified as Hinesville woman

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it has identified human remains found in a dumpster in Jenkins County in February of 1988.

According to the GBI, the remains are those of Chong Un Kim, of Hinesville, Ga. Kim was 26 years old when she was found.

The GBI said Kim moved to the United States from Korea in 1981. She lived in Hinesville for years before her death.

In 1988, the GBI was asked by the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office to help with a death investigation. The victim, wrapped in plastic and duct tape, was found inside a large suitcase in a dumpster north of Millen.

The cause of death was asphyxiation and she had been dead for about four to seven days when her body was found.

After years of advancement in DNA testing technology, the GBI was able to ask a Texas-based company, Othram, to help. Othram is described as a leader in Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing. The GBI sent forensic evidence in 2023 to Othram, and they were able to produce investigate leads through a genealogical search.

Kim’s family was notified in October 2023 about the identification.

The GBI is asking anyone who may have known Kim, or has any information about this case, to contact the GBI at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.