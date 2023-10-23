Thousands gather at the 24th annual Great Ogeechee Seafood

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The 24th annual Great Ogeechee Seafood wrapping up earlier Sunday.

About 25,000 people were expected to go through J. F. Gregory Park throughout this weekend-long event.

“One of the biggest things drawing people out to the festival this year was of course seafood.”

“Shrimp, like Lowcountry boils.”

“Crawfish”

“Cajun stuff, salmon, crabcakes. You name it, they got it here.”

Seafood vendors filling J. F. Greogry Park bringing along with them, lots of seafood lovers.

“Anytime I hear the word seafood, I’m running to try to find out what’s there, or who has the best,” Karen Jackson said.

Something that brings Karen Jackson back here almost every year.

“I’m just a festival going girl,” Jackson said.

And if you’re not the biggest seafood fan, she says you can still have a good time.

“Something for the kids, for the grownups. You have the music, you just have some of everything.”

Something other people in attendance felt too.

“Festival’s all about just having a good time and getting out of the house and enjoying yourself,” Isaiah Sanders said.

And on top of the carnival, performances, and seafood, there were also some arts and crafts vendors like Kawana Brookins giving her a chance to boost her business.

“As far as people, it gave us an opportunity to know what different customers like and like just knowing in a different area,” Kawana Brookins said.

But even as she was working, she still found some time to enjoy the festival.

“My girls and I, we topped off the night on the Ferris wheel,” Brookins said.

And she of course found herself checking out the food as well.

“We had Sho-Nuff Barbeque for lunch. That was a highlight.”

Overall, most people marking this year’s festival a success.

“It’s like an enjoyable type atmosphere for the whole family, and that’s what I love.”

Many of the people I spoke with out here say they’re already looking forward to next year’s festival.

