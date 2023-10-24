Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Former city councilman Phil Cromer shares why he wants to run for Beaufort mayor

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - Two candidates are running in a December special election after Beaufort’s former mayor resigned with about a year left in his term. While the election is still a ways out, the filing period is over and candidates are finalized.

Our Lowcountry reporter Ryan Tisminezky met with former city councilman Phil Cromer to learn why he is running.

Phil Cromer wants to return to Beaufort’s City Council as mayor. He says one of his goals is to calm down the current political situation in Beaufort after controversies with the Historic District Review Board.

“We need to put aside our differences and focus on what’s truly important not only for the district, but the city as a whole,” Phil Cromer said.

Cromer says when it comes to the historic district review board, balance is needed.

“Just like any organization, like, let’s say a medical organization, you need doctors on your board. Well, with a preservation board, you want preservation people on the board. Right now, I think most of them are businessmen,” Cromer said.

Cromer told me his plans go beyond the review board, focusing on developing the city as well.

“We have emerging issues, or pressing issues such as affordable housing, economic development, infrastructure that need our undivided attention. And first thing I will do as mayor is make it my priority to try to bring the sides together so we can focus on what’s truly important for the city and move it forward.”

The special election is on December 12. Since the term is only until November 2024, Cromer says if he becomes mayor, he will most likely run for re-election.

WTOC has interviewed both candidates for mayor. The second candidate’s story will air on THE News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Claudia Rodriguez
Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Tubby's Seafood River Street
Tubby’s Seafood closing on River Street

Latest News

Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
South Carolina native Darius Rucker receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Man indicted by federal grand jury after making bomb threats toward 2 places in Savannah
Ashley Wood
Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case
Ashley Wood
Fired Savannah Police officer appeals to get job back