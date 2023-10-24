Former city councilman Phil Cromer shares why he wants to run for Beaufort mayor

BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - Two candidates are running in a December special election after Beaufort’s former mayor resigned with about a year left in his term. While the election is still a ways out, the filing period is over and candidates are finalized.

Our Lowcountry reporter Ryan Tisminezky met with former city councilman Phil Cromer to learn why he is running.

Phil Cromer wants to return to Beaufort’s City Council as mayor. He says one of his goals is to calm down the current political situation in Beaufort after controversies with the Historic District Review Board.

“We need to put aside our differences and focus on what’s truly important not only for the district, but the city as a whole,” Phil Cromer said.

Cromer says when it comes to the historic district review board, balance is needed.

“Just like any organization, like, let’s say a medical organization, you need doctors on your board. Well, with a preservation board, you want preservation people on the board. Right now, I think most of them are businessmen,” Cromer said.

Cromer told me his plans go beyond the review board, focusing on developing the city as well.

“We have emerging issues, or pressing issues such as affordable housing, economic development, infrastructure that need our undivided attention. And first thing I will do as mayor is make it my priority to try to bring the sides together so we can focus on what’s truly important for the city and move it forward.”

The special election is on December 12. Since the term is only until November 2024, Cromer says if he becomes mayor, he will most likely run for re-election.

WTOC has interviewed both candidates for mayor. The second candidate’s story will air on THE News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

