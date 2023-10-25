Sky Cams
12 people safe after mobile home fire on Hilton Head Island

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - 12 people on Hilton Head Island are safe after a mobile home caught on fire Tuesday night.

It happened on Alfred Lane around 7 p.m.

Firefighters say the people who live there were able to get out thanks to smoke alarms they recently got from the fire department.

It’s part of their program called “fire in the streets.”

Firefighters say they the believe the smoke alarms helped the residents get to safety.

“So the fire started on the outside of the house and made its way inside so there was minimal smoke inside and so they were easily able to escape once they realized they needed to get out,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Russel Rogers.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

