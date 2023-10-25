The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 11
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 11 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Thursday, Oct. 26:
- Islands 0 at Benedictine 57
Friday, Oct. 27:
- Southwest Georgia Academy at Memorial Day
- Groves at Savannah Christian
- Liberty County at Beach
- Calvary Day at Long County
- Vidalia at Pierce County
- Grovetown at South Effingham
- Southeast Bulloch at Wayne County
- May River at Hilton Head
- Pinewood Christian at Frederica Academy
- Allendale-Fairfax at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
- ECI at Jenkins County
- Statesboro at Ware County
- Bluffton at Colleton County
- Lowndes at Richmond Hill
- Screven County at Claxton
- Beaufort at Hanahan
- Lakeside at Effingham County
- Savannah at Bryan County
- Bethesda Academy at Beaufort Academy
- Hilton Head Christian at Hilton Head Prep
- Bacon County at Brooks County
- St. Andrew’s at Bulloch Academy
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Whale Branch
- Appling County at Tattnall County
- Portal at McIntosh Academy
- Hampton County at Barnwell
- Thomas Heyward at Patrick Henry
- Phillip Simmons at Battery Creek
- Savannah Country Day at Johnson
- RTCA at Thomas Jefferson Academy
- Windsor Forest at Toombs County
