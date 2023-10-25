The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 11

The End Zone
The End Zone(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 11 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday, Oct. 26:

  • Islands 0 at Benedictine 57

Friday, Oct. 27:

  • Southwest Georgia Academy at Memorial Day
  • Groves at Savannah Christian
  • Liberty County at Beach
  • Calvary Day at Long County
  • Vidalia at Pierce County
  • Grovetown at South Effingham
  • Southeast Bulloch at Wayne County
  • May River at Hilton Head
  • Pinewood Christian at Frederica Academy
  • Allendale-Fairfax at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
  • ECI at Jenkins County
  • Statesboro at Ware County
  • Bluffton at Colleton County
  • Lowndes at Richmond Hill
  • Screven County at Claxton
  • Beaufort at Hanahan
  • Lakeside at Effingham County
  • Savannah at Bryan County
  • Bethesda Academy at Beaufort Academy
  • Hilton Head Christian at Hilton Head Prep
  • Bacon County at Brooks County
  • St. Andrew’s at Bulloch Academy
  • Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Whale Branch
  • Appling County at Tattnall County
  • Portal at McIntosh Academy
  • Hampton County at Barnwell
  • Thomas Heyward at Patrick Henry
  • Phillip Simmons at Battery Creek
  • Savannah Country Day at Johnson
  • RTCA at Thomas Jefferson Academy
  • Windsor Forest at Toombs County

