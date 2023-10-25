The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 11 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday, Oct. 26:

Islands 0 at Benedictine 57

Friday, Oct. 27:

Southwest Georgia Academy at Memorial Day

Groves at Savannah Christian

Liberty County at Beach

Calvary Day at Long County

Vidalia at Pierce County

Grovetown at South Effingham

Southeast Bulloch at Wayne County

May River at Hilton Head

Pinewood Christian at Frederica Academy

Allendale-Fairfax at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

ECI at Jenkins County

Statesboro at Ware County

Bluffton at Colleton County

Lowndes at Richmond Hill

Screven County at Claxton

Beaufort at Hanahan

Lakeside at Effingham County

Savannah at Bryan County

Bethesda Academy at Beaufort Academy

Hilton Head Christian at Hilton Head Prep

Bacon County at Brooks County

St. Andrew’s at Bulloch Academy

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Whale Branch

Appling County at Tattnall County

Portal at McIntosh Academy

Hampton County at Barnwell

Thomas Heyward at Patrick Henry

Phillip Simmons at Battery Creek

Savannah Country Day at Johnson

RTCA at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Windsor Forest at Toombs County

