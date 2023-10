LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - A girl was hit by a train on Wednesday in Lyons.

According to the sheriff’s office, the juvenile female has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the 911 call came in at 1:34 p.m. The caller said the girl was crossing the tracks and was struck by the train.

The incident occurred near South Madison Street.

