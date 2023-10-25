Sephora opening new location in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Exciting news for the makeup junkie in your life. It looks like Sephora is on the way to Savannah.

WTOC got video Wednesday of the “Coming Soon” sign near the Publix at Twelve Oaks in midtown.

According to the company’s website, this is the first stand-alone Sephora in Savannah. The only option right now is to shop a smaller installation in the Kohl’s on Abercorn.

WTOC will update this story if we can get more details about the timeline to opening day.

