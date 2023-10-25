Sex offenders must report to Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office for Halloween

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County Deputies say sex offenders will once again have to report to the sheriff’s office for Halloween this year.

According to the sheriff’s office, there are 115 registered sex offenders in the county.

Out of that number, 26 are required to be at the jail Oct. 31.

If they don’t show up, they will be issued a warrant for their arrest.

“They will come in and be placed inside of our community center space. Not in the holding cell but kind of in a big open community space. They will all be there up until the end of the trick-or-treat time frame which is at 9 p.m.”

It’s important to note, all offenders in the county have a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting this Friday through Halloween.

If you would like to check and see if there are any offenders in your neighborhood click here.

