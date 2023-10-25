Therapy dogs visit patients at Hilton Head Regional Healthcare

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Some Lowcountry doctors and patients are finally seeing four-legged friends back in the hospital for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meet Martina… one of Hilton Head Regional Healthcare’s newest employees. She even has the white coat and badge to prove it.

Martina and a dozen other certified therapy dogs have been visiting hospitals in Hilton Head Regional Healthcare’s system to provide moral support to patients, families and even doctors.

“I think it just makes everyone smile. I’ve yet to see someone see one of the therapy pets and not break into a smile whether it’s one of the staff or the patients,” said Dr. Lynn Norton, OBGYN, Hilton Head Regional Healthcare.

Dr. Norton says dogs like Martina coming to the hospital calm patients and doctors down by reminding them of the world outside of the clinic… the happy places people want to return to after a hospital visit.

Martina’s handler says that these dogs leave a lasting impact on the lives of the people they touch with Martina being recognized in the street by former patients.

“She brings a lot of joy and it brings joy to me to see how those people respond to her. It’s like she’s just such a comfort. She’s like the perfect therapy dog if you ask me. They’re all good, but she’s special,” said Jennifer Rulli, Martina’s handler.

