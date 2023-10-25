Top Teacher : Andrea Heard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Grade is a big foundation year. Children have to learn so much. It’s important to help the child develop a positive attitude towards school.

And at Windsor Forest Elementary they have just the teacher to help.

Meet Andrea Heard this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

“Children are excited all the time. To see, to learn, to grow. There’s nothing better than coming to work and seeing their smiling faces.”

And those smiling faces are ready to learn in Andrea Heard’s First grade class at Windsor Forest Elementary School.

“They love each other. They want to learn. and I want to help them learn. So there was nothing else I want to do. This is fulfilling.”

“Ms. Heard is a phenomenal teacher. She is so deserving of this award. She has the heart and grit to reach our youngest students, and she is very good at building relationships,” “Dr. J’nai Gilbert-Collins said.

“I love first grade. We have a lot of fun, we work hard in here. They are really excited. See all their happy faces to learn and grow.”

And Heard wants to help her students to have the building blocks to be successful in the future.

“To be the best that they can be. In every area of their life. Never give up, and to always dream big.”

Andrea Heard this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.