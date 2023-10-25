Wayne Co. man accused of drugging people at bars granted bond

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County man was granted bond Wednesday after police say he drugged the drinks of multiple people at local bars.

John Yonkosky was arrested in June. Since then, he’s faced multiple charges – including sexual battery, criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession or intent to distribute an explosive device, reckless conduct, and distribution of a controlled substance.

He was also previously charged with rape, but the District Attorney has since dropped that charge against him, according to Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley.

A judge granted Yonkosky bond at $50,000 cash or $100,000 in property Wednesday.

These charges follow an investigation by the Jesup/Wayne Tactical Narcotics Team, after multiple people said they were drugged while visiting local bars.

According to law enforcement, the investigation eventually landed an undercover officer in the hospital after drinking a drugged beverage.

