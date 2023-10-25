Wednesday marks 1 year since crews broke ground on Hyundai Plant in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A major milestone for the largest economic development deal in Georgia history.

Wednesday marks one year since crews broke ground on Hyundai’s electric vehicle and battery plant in Bryan County.

Crews have made progress since shovels went into the ground one year ago.

The frames of several buildings have been put up behind me.

Hyundai says more than 27,000 tons of steel have already been installed.

500 people are expected to work on site here once production starts.

Hyundai says 290 plant staff have already been hired.

As for the site’s progress the company says crews have completed nearly all foundation work with roof, floor, and wall construction underway.

With completion expected by early 2025 this nearly 3,000 acre site will eventually produce 300,000 Hyundai-brand electric vehicles a year.

State officials say both the electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plants represent nearly eight billion dollars of investment here.

During a presentation Wednesday, local economic officials touted the site’s progress and said they’re expecting to meet the deadline to have the plant ready in time.

“When you think about what has happened in one year, since this is the one-year anniversary, it’s hard to get your arms around it because I’ve never seen a project move this fast, especially this large,” Trip Tollison said.

“We started this search process in January of 2022 to where we are today, no one in their wildest dreams would’ve imagined it’d be like this.”

Hyundai marked the one year anniversary by releasing designs for what this plant will look like once it’s complete.

It’s the first time we’re seeing these renderings.

