3rd Infantry Division soldiers participate in stress shoot exercises

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Soldiers train for real-world situations which often means fighting in less than ideal conditions.

Troops need to be ready to fight even when under extreme stress and exhaustion.

It’s called “stress shoot exercises.”

WTOC attended a 3rd Infantry Division stress shoot Thursday where tank crews simulated the stress of combat.

“What we want to do is see, can they do those crew tasks under the stress of combat,” said Sergeant Major Andrew O’Dell.

In Thursday’s exercise, four-person tank crews would get their adrenaline flowing by running heavy equipment up and down a field, before sprinting to their tanks. The gear run was designed to make the crews feel the stress on their body of combat before getting into the armored vehicles and simulating a mission.

“When I got into the tank today, it was a different feeling. Usually when I go in, ready to load these rounds, I’m not as exhausted as I am. So it was very challenging, very challenging for me,” said Private First Class Christian Jimenez.

A tank crew has four members, and they all need to work together to succeed and survive. Soldiers say exercises like these don’t only improve their skills physically, but help strengthen the bond between crewmates.

“It takes four people to make that one tank move. So anything you can do, whether it’s through physical training, or just hanging out together on the weekend, brings that crew together, and that’s essential to the bond that’s required in combat,” said Lt. Colonel James Braudis.

U.S. Army soldiers say they train to prepare for whatever the country may ask them to do.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

