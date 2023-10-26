Sky Cams
Architectural firm gets approval to demolish buildings damaged in fires

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The two buildings that burned last week in the 400 block of West 41st street in Savannah can be torn down.

That’s the decision from the Metropolitan Planning Commission Wednesday night.

Greenline Architecture firm asked the board to get permission to demolish the buildings.

The requests referenced a late September fire at the buildings, which again caught fire in the early hours last Friday morning.

No one was injured, but Savannah Fire said the two buildings were badly damaged.

No cause for the fire has been released. Now, the owners can demolish the buildings .

