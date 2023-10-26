Bryan County school resource officer fired after communication with student ‘inconsistent with his role’

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Schools confirms to WTOC a school resource officer was fired after being accused of “inappropriate behavior.”

Neither the school system nor the City of Pembroke is releasing the officer’s name.

We do know the officer was a Pembroke Police officer assigned to Bryan County Middle/High School.

The city says the officer was placed on administrative leave Monday before being fired Tuesday. That came after Pembroke Police reviewed information gathered by the school district.

The city confirmed to WTOC that the officer had communication with a high school student that was “inconsistent with his role.”

The city says the GBI was asked to conduct an independent investigation.

