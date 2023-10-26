Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Bryan County school resource officer fired after communication with student ‘inconsistent with his role’

Bryan County High School
Bryan County High School(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Schools confirms to WTOC a school resource officer was fired after being accused of “inappropriate behavior.”

Neither the school system nor the City of Pembroke is releasing the officer’s name.

We do know the officer was a Pembroke Police officer assigned to Bryan County Middle/High School.

The city says the officer was placed on administrative leave Monday before being fired Tuesday. That came after Pembroke Police reviewed information gathered by the school district.

The city confirmed to WTOC that the officer had communication with a high school student that was “inconsistent with his role.”

The city says the GBI was asked to conduct an independent investigation.

WTOC will update this story when we learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island resident dies after possible drowning
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed
DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Girl hit by train in Lyons

Latest News

Angelo Harley
Man arrested, charged with murder in Labor Day shooting
Pembroke receives grant of almost $915,000 for community development
Pembroke receives grant of almost $915,000 for community development
Wells Fargo on Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Police respond to robbery at bank on Ogeechee Road
Police investigating deadly double-shooting on the Truman Parkway
Ronnie May Jr
Jury finds man guilty of 2022 murder in Baxley