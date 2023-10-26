DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Newly obtained records from the Division of Family and Children Services revealing even more disturbing details surrounding the suspicious death of a 7-month-old baby boy found by Savannah police in a trash and feces-covered apartment in September.

The documents describe neglect noted by case workers who say the “child was found in a car seat with maggots,” feces, and urine.

A conversation between a case manager and the Deputy Coroner is logged, which shows the case manager asking the Deputy Coroner if anything looked “unusual”— the Deputy Coroner replies, “everything.”

The Deputy Coroner then details the child having “bruises, lacerations, and bed sores” so bad he looked as though “he was bed-ridden for years.”

The Deputy Coroner describes the child’s living conditions as a “home of hoarders” that was filthy with trash piled up “knee-high.”

Six months before the baby died, DFCS history from March describes the living environment as “unlivable”—with “clothes, food and drinks all over the floor.”

The documents show DFCS may have been involved even before that--a CPS history from 2022 is noted, although completely redacted.

The Deputy Coroner highlights this failure to a case manager saying, “He is disappointed in Chatham County because it was clear there were no welfare checks done on this family.”

The Deputy Coroner says he is trying to figure out if the baby was abused or neglected.

Autopsy results will not be ready for 4-6 months.

Police are still investigating the baby’s suspicious death—and haven’t filed charges.

