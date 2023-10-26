Jamie Ertle’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-26-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A little more sunshine today and little warmer with highs in Beaufort so far at 83°, Alma 82°, and Rincon 80°. There are some suspect clouds out there but the rain chances remain very low today, still can’t rule out an isolated sprinkle through the evening commute. It’ll be about 75° for our 6:41pm sunset.

Daybreak Friday patchy dense fog away from the coast possible with morning lows in the upper 50s inland and low 60s for the I-95 corridor to mid 60s for the islands. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s away from the beaches with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks bright and I’ll say it, “Hot” for late October standards, but late October can be so fickle. Morning lows should start near 60° and afternoon highs will reach into the middle 80s.

Monday will be warm as well with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 80s and dry.

Then a strong cold front will sweep through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Monday night into Tuesday morning. Little to no rain is expected with the front but noticeably cooler air will build in its wake, keeping high temps about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tuesday, Halloween, highs should range in the low-mid 70s. Temperatures will tumble quickly closer to the end of trick-or-treating time.

Morning lows on Wednesday will drop into the 40s again!

Marine: Friday...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Saturday...N winds 5 to 10 kt, NE in the afternoon, seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon.

RIP CURRENTS: Moderate Risk

Stay Safe!

