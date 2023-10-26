Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Savannah mayor discusses recent shootings ahead of Halloween

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is right around the corner and the city of Savannah is urging everyone to celebrate safely.

This, after a man died and two others were injured following a pair of separate shootings near popular bars and restaurants last weekend.

Mayor Van Johnson says these latest cases of gun violence downtown show how unpredictable these incidents can be.

At the mayor’s weekly news conference Thrusday he says, at the time of both weekend shootings, the city had a higher concentration of officers in the area than any other part of the city.

He said Shotspotter/surveillance technology was in place and officers responded quickly to both scenes on West Bay plus Congress and Whitaker streets.

The mayor talked about what, if anything, more can be done to ensure safety for those out downtown.

“Some questions came to me about restricting even more. I don’t really think that solves anything. The vast majority of individuals who come to downtown are coming to have a good time and enjoy themselves. That’s important. On the other end of it, we have make sure we ensure they’re safety. So we’re hoping this is a one off. We think it’s extremely unfortunate as the police department continues to investigate,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

Mayor Johnson urged those to stay vigilant and situationally aware if there are out celebrating this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island resident dies after possible drowning
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed
DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Girl hit by train in Lyons

Latest News

Angelo Harley
Man arrested, charged with murder in Labor Day shooting
Pembroke receives grant of almost $915,000 for community development
Pembroke receives grant of almost $915,000 for community development
Wells Fargo on Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Police respond to robbery at bank on Ogeechee Road
Police investigating deadly double-shooting on the Truman Parkway
Ronnie May Jr
Jury finds man guilty of 2022 murder in Baxley