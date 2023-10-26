Savannah mayor discusses recent shootings ahead of Halloween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is right around the corner and the city of Savannah is urging everyone to celebrate safely.

This, after a man died and two others were injured following a pair of separate shootings near popular bars and restaurants last weekend.

Mayor Van Johnson says these latest cases of gun violence downtown show how unpredictable these incidents can be.

At the mayor’s weekly news conference Thrusday he says, at the time of both weekend shootings, the city had a higher concentration of officers in the area than any other part of the city.

He said Shotspotter/surveillance technology was in place and officers responded quickly to both scenes on West Bay plus Congress and Whitaker streets.

The mayor talked about what, if anything, more can be done to ensure safety for those out downtown.

“Some questions came to me about restricting even more. I don’t really think that solves anything. The vast majority of individuals who come to downtown are coming to have a good time and enjoy themselves. That’s important. On the other end of it, we have make sure we ensure they’re safety. So we’re hoping this is a one off. We think it’s extremely unfortunate as the police department continues to investigate,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

Mayor Johnson urged those to stay vigilant and situationally aware if there are out celebrating this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.