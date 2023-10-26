Savannah resident wins car on The Price is Right

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah resident won the jackpot on The Price is Right.

If you watched Thursday’s episode of The Price is Right on WTOC, you saw Savannah resident Bruce Armstrong take home the iconic Price is Right prize - a new car. He told WTOC what it was like from the moment he got called down to the stage.

“Oh man, I’m going high fiving everybody. Everybody calling my name, ‘Bruce! Bruce!’” he said.

Armstrong said he wanted to be on the show for years, and finally had his chance when he and his wife went to California. His wife cheered him on in the crowd while he made his guesses.

“It’s a mind thing. You have to have your numbers right. You have to just take a guess on what prize, how much it costs. And I came up with the lucky number,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong and his wife moved to Savannah a couple of years ago from Brooklyn, and also have Lowcountry connections, running a business in Hardeeville.

“Repping all three is a pleasure. It’s a blessing I can just say I went to the Price is right. I repped for Savannah, Brooklyn and South Carolina,” Armstrong said.

