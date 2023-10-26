Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Savannah resident wins car on The Price is Right

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah resident won the jackpot on The Price is Right.

If you watched Thursday’s episode of The Price is Right on WTOC, you saw Savannah resident Bruce Armstrong take home the iconic Price is Right prize - a new car. He told WTOC what it was like from the moment he got called down to the stage.

“Oh man, I’m going high fiving everybody. Everybody calling my name, ‘Bruce! Bruce!’” he said.

Armstrong said he wanted to be on the show for years, and finally had his chance when he and his wife went to California. His wife cheered him on in the crowd while he made his guesses.

“It’s a mind thing. You have to have your numbers right. You have to just take a guess on what prize, how much it costs. And I came up with the lucky number,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong and his wife moved to Savannah a couple of years ago from Brooklyn, and also have Lowcountry connections, running a business in Hardeeville.

“Repping all three is a pleasure. It’s a blessing I can just say I went to the Price is right. I repped for Savannah, Brooklyn and South Carolina,” Armstrong said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island resident dies after possible drowning
DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed
DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Police investigating deadly double-shooting on the Truman Parkway

Latest News

Richmond Hill hosting first Fall Festival this weekend
THE News at 5
Savannah Police provides safety tips for Halloween
Savannah Police provides safety tips for Halloween
Savannah Police provides safety tips for Halloween
FILE PHOTO - A previous WTOC Day of Giving.
WTOC’s annual Day of Giving will be on Nov. 16
SCAD SERVE unveils new playground mural
SCAD SERVE unveils new playground mural