Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Tybee Island resident dies after possible drowning

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died due to a possible drowning on Tybee Island.

Tybee Island Police and Fire responded to the area of North Beach near the Gulick Street crossover at about noon on Thursday.

Witness told officials they saw a man floating in the ocean who wasn’t moving. When they pulled the man from the water, they noticed he wasn’t breathing and did not have a pulse.

Witness told police they called 911 and began CPR. Shortly after the call, Tybee Island Police and Fire arrived and took over CPR while waiting for Chatham Emergency Services.

Once Chatham Emergency Services arrived, the man was pronounced dead.

Tybee Island Police say the victim is an 81-year-old man who was a Tybee Island resident.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed
DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Police investigating deadly double-shooting on the Truman Parkway

Latest News

Malinda Hodge sworn in as Chatham Co. district 2 commissioner
Malinda Hodge sworn in as Chatham Co. district 2 commissioner
FILE PHOTO - A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah Police officer on leave after threatening people with gun in McIntosh County, according to report
Georgia Southern University's logo.
Georgia Southern launches capital campaign with $125 million goal
Pembroke receives grant of almost $915,000 for community development
Pembroke receives grant of almost $915,000 for community development
Jennifer Cooper
Chatham Co. mother indicted on murder for the death of her infant son