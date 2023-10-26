Tybee Island resident dies after possible drowning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died due to a possible drowning on Tybee Island.

Tybee Island Police and Fire responded to the area of North Beach near the Gulick Street crossover at about noon on Thursday.

Witness told officials they saw a man floating in the ocean who wasn’t moving. When they pulled the man from the water, they noticed he wasn’t breathing and did not have a pulse.

Witness told police they called 911 and began CPR. Shortly after the call, Tybee Island Police and Fire arrived and took over CPR while waiting for Chatham Emergency Services.

Once Chatham Emergency Services arrived, the man was pronounced dead.

Tybee Island Police say the victim is an 81-year-old man who was a Tybee Island resident.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

