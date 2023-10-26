U.S. Army struggling to reach recruitment goal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Getting new recruits to join the military has been a struggle in recent years.

The Army ended up about 15,000 short of their recruitment goal last year.

The CDC says health is part of the problem as only about 40% of young Americans are physically fit enough to serve.

With our area home to large Army facilities, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, we asked local Army leaders about recruitment.

They tell us that for Americans who qualify, Army life is worth the effort.

“If you’re a young man or young women out there, looking for a sense of purpose, and a desire to be a part of a cohesive team... would like some securities in life, whether that’s financial security, health security, ya know, those things.. I would highly recommend joining the military service”

