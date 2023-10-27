Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

3 more yellow-legged hornet nests found in Chatham County

(Georgia Department of Agriculture)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three more yellow-legged hornet nests have been discovered in Chatham County.

One found near the River Crossing Apartment complex in Thunderbolt is the largest nest found so far. About the size of an exercise ball.

Another next was found about a mile away.

And for the first time, a nest was discovered on Skidaway Island.

Bringing the total number of invasive hornet nests to five.

Experts at The Department of Agriculture do not believe the hornets have migrated outside of the Savannah area.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island resident dies after possible drowning
DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed
DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Police investigating deadly double-shooting on the Truman Parkway

Latest News

Fans head to St. Simons Island ahead of Georgia/Florida game
Malinda Hodge sworn in as Chatham Co. district 2 commissioner
Malinda Hodge sworn in as Chatham Co. district 2 commissioner
Police investigating deadly double-shooting on the Truman Parkway
Malinda Hodge sworn in as Chatham Co. district 2 commissioner