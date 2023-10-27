Sky Cams
Brin guides Georgia Southern over Georgia State 44-27

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga (AP) - Davis Brin passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns to propel Georgia Southern to a 44-27 victory over Georgia State on Thursday night.

Brin gave Georgia Southern (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) a 7-0 lead when he connected with Khaleb Hood for a 24-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. Marcus Carroll scored on a 13-yard run to cap a 12-play, 83-yard drive, pulling Georgia State (6-2, 3-2) even. The Panthers regained the lead on a 35-yard field goal by Michael Lantz with 21 seconds left in the period.

Georgia Southern scored three times in the final 5:42 of the second quarter to take control. Jalen White had a 2-yard touchdown run, Brin fired a 30-yard scoring strike to Marcus Sanders Jr. and Lantz kicked a 34-yard field goal on the final play to put the Eagles up 27-7 at halftime.

Brin increased Georgia Southern’s advantage to 34-7 with a 76-yard scoring strike to Dalen Cobb. Darren Grainger came back with a 3-yard touchdown toss to Cadarrius Thompson and Carroll scored on a 19-yard run on the final play of the third quarter to get the Panthers within 34-21.

Marques Watson-Trent returned an interception 50 yards for an Eagles’ touchdown in the final period.

Brin completed 22 of 35 passes with an interception for Georgia Southern. White carried 25 times for 116 yards. Cobb totaled 100 yards on just two catches.

Grainger completed 21 of 37 passes for 157 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Georgia State. Carroll rushed for a career-high 208 yards and two scores on 28 carries. Robert Lewis had 12 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown.

