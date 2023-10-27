Chatham Co. mother indicted on murder for the death of her infant son

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The mother accused of murdering her own infant has been indicted by a Chatham County grand jury.

33-year-old Jennifer Cooper was indicted on second degree murder, second degree cruelty to children and possession of a schedule one controlled substance on Wednesday.

Police discovered her two-month-old son Randy Taylor dead at his home on Quacco Road back in August.

An official cause of death was not released but drugs were both present in both Cooper and her child.

Cooper was in court earlier this month where she plead not guilty to the charges.

Her bond hearing is scheduled for November 9.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.