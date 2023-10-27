Sky Cams
Coast Guard suspends search for missing boat with three crew members

(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a boat with three crew members that went missing off the coast of Brunswick.

Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson and Tyler Barlow were reported missing by the owner of the boat after they didn’t return on Wednesday, October 18.

The crew had originally left on Saturday, October 14 from Brunswick to fish about 80 miles offshore. They last spoke with the owner as they headed offshore.

The Coast Guard says they searched over 94,000 square miles over the span of seven days.

In a statement Capt. Frank DelRosso, commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston, said:

“Despite the unwavering dedication of our crews, regrettably, we have not been able to uncover any traces of the vessel and have made the difficult decision to suspend the search for three beloved family members. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partner agencies and the countless volunteers who have lent their assistance in this arduous search. Undoubtedly, they, like us, share in the deep sympathy we hold for the families of the missing individuals.”

The family of Tyler Barlow has set up a GoFundMe. The family says they intend on using the funds toward hiring outside sources to help with the search.

