Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Friday, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the mid to lower 60s for most. I’ll continue tracking isolated shower chances around the coast throughout most of the morning hours.

By this afternoon, we should see partly sunny skies with a few more isolated rain chances in our southern areas through sunset. Highs today will be in the upper-70s to lower-80s again. You might need a light jacket this morning, but you definitely will not by this afternoon.

If you have Friday night plans, I’ll look for temps to cool into the lower 70s through 8 p.m., with upper 60s expected through midnight. The nice weather extends into Halloween weekend with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and dry weather, which will be good for outdoor any plans!

After another warm day on Monday with highs in the mid-80s, cooler weather begins to transition in on Halloween. On Tuesday, we’ll be tracking our first “stronger” cold front push through the area.

Depending on when this feature makes it to the area, will determine our high temp for the day. Right now, it looks like this will not be coming through until the early morning hours on Wednesday.

As cooler air filters in during the middle and end of next week, lows will be in the lower 50s return by Wednesday and 40s by Thursday morning. Meanwhile, highs should stay in the mid to lower 60s with gusty winds and low rain chances going into next weekend.

