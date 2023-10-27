Sky Cams
Effingham Co. recreation department holds Trunk or Treat event
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Spooky season is here and some kids in Effingham County are kicking off the festivities.

The recreation department held its annual trunk or treat event Thursday night.

Families gathered at the Clarence Morgan & Morgan complex to give their kids an early dose of the Halloween fun.

If you missed out, Savannah will also be hosting a Truck or Treat Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Daffin Park.

