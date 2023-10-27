Georgia Southern launches capital campaign with $125 million goal

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University announced the launch of its “Together We Soar” capital campaign.

The fundraising initiative aims to raise $125 million to improve the university.

The campaign aims to reach the fundraising goal by 2026. But they are well on their way, more than $86 million has already been secured.

Trip Addison shared how the community has participated in supporting the university.

“I’ll tell you the exciting thing about it. We are still, despite having 150,000 alums out there, we are still raising more money from community partners than we are from our own alumni. The community is buying in so much to this institution and the success of the institution and we’re really excited about that,” Addison said.

The campaign has four primary objectives: empower student success advance teaching and public impact research, elevate athletics, and enrich campuses and community vibrancy.

