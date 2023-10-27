Sky Cams
Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 10-27-2023

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warming into the low 80s again this afternoon with clouds thickening as well. I think we’ll be dry and clouds begin to thin out after sunset at 6:39pm. Temps at twilight will be around 75°.

Daybreak Saturday some patchy fog temps near 60° plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle 80s.

Daybreak Sunday some patchy fog temps near 60° plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle 80s.

Monday we’ll have low 60s to start and mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs. A cold front will sweep through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Tuesday morning/afternoon. So no big changes Halloween morning with lows near 60°. Right now, the front looks to be dry but I’m going to put a 10% chance of some showers in the forecast. Afternoon highs for Halloween will be near 80° with a mix of sun and clouds.

November arrives with notably chilly air. We’ll have wake up temperatures in the mid 40s to 50° and highs will struggle to get out of the middle 60s.

We’ll have 30s inland on Thursday morning with highs in the middle 60s and sunshine.

MARINE: Saturday...N winds 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Saturday night: SE winds 5 kt, seas 4 to 5 ft. Sunday...N winds 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, Seas 3 to 4 ft.

RIP CURRENTS: Moderate Risk for Saturday.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

